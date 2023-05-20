StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Down 3.0 %

GLT stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.69%.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, CAO David C. Elder acquired 8,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at $316,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 819,222 shares of company stock worth $2,727,738 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Glatfelter by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading

