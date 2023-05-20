StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAYN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 37,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 18,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,010,813.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,072 shares of company stock worth $1,770,253. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Stories

