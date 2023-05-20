StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.11 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $739.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in HealthStream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also

