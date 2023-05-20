StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,660 shares of company stock worth $181,077. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 79,274 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.3% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 300,262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

