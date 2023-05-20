StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IGT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

IGT opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

