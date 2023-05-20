StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $879.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 206,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

