StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

