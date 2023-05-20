StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.