StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Netlist Stock Performance
Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 758,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,617. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
About Netlist
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netlist (NLST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.