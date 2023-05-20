StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 758,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,617. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

