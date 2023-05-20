StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.