StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $317.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.02. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $324.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

