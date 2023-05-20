StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $142.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

