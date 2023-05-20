StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

