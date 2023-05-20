StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

