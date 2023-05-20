StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

