StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

About SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 0.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.