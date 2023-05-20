StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SAP has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.
SAP Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
