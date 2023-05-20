StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $376.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Articles

