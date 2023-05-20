StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

SKYW stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

