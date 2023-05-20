StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

