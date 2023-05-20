StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

EVOL stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

