StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

