StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.
Teradyne Price Performance
Shares of TER stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne
In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
