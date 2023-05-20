StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCOM. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

TCOM stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,924,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 96,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $168,290,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

