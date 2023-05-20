StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPLD opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 209,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 214,935 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,211,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.