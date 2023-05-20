StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $272.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.53 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $11,000,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the period.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

