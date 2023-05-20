StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
