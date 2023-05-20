StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xunlei by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

