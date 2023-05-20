StockNews.com Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.