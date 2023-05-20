StockNews.com Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
