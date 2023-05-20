StockNews.com Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
NYSE CHK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,017. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
