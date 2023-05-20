StockNews.com Upgrades Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

LEE stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Steven C. Fletcher bought 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

