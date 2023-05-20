StockNews.com Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $345.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

