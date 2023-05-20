Strategic Income Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Income Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 487,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 7.1% of Strategic Income Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $16.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,834,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

