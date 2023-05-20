Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Price Performance

NASDAQ STRT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 649,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.