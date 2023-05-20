Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Strattec Security Price Performance
NASDAQ STRT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.
Institutional Trading of Strattec Security
About Strattec Security
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.