Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Substratum has a market cap of $138,623.60 and approximately $2.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025932 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.70 or 1.00023506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036215 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

