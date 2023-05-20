Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$76.00.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.31.

TSE:SLF opened at C$67.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$69.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.80%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

