Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

