SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $207.41 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and $9.84 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 2% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,781,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,291,236 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

