SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 135,225 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,225 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $38,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 231,697 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

