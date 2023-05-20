SVB Wealth LLC Buys 3,381 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 587,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,410,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,316,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,598,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

