SVB Wealth LLC Has $100.47 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,596 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,963,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,525,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,988,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,353.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. 1,327,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.