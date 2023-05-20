SVB Wealth LLC Has $18.93 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.18. 1,504,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

