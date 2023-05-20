SVB Wealth LLC Has $22.59 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. 4,661,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

