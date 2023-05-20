SVB Wealth LLC Has $45.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,934 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.25. 30,268,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,973,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $126.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

