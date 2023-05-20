SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

