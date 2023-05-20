SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $34,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

LHX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.40. 1,049,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

