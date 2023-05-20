SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 22,812 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

