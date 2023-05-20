Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNH. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 173.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 190.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

