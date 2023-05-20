Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 3,050,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

