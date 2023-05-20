Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

