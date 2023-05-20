TD Securities Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CCL Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.13.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$70.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$56.47 and a 52 week high of C$71.58. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

