TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,306,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 429,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TDCX by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 677,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 90,991 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDCX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,972. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TDCX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. TDCX had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Equities research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDCX shares. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.