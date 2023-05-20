Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head-To-Head Survey

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 13.88% 16.19% 5.25% TIM 7.58% 7.10% 3.24%

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 1 3 0 2.75 TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tele2 AB (publ) and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Risk and Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.79 billion 2.32 $552.80 million N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion 1.63 $323.63 million $0.64 21.89

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TIM.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats TIM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

